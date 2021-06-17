Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Fraud ACB Officer Fleecing Money From Real Officials Arrested

Police arrested a fake ACB at Regonda Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. SI Krishna Prasad took the person into custody after the Panchatraj AE filed a complaint against him.

Patti Srinivas would often roam around in Veenavanka village pretending to be an ACB officer. He used to collect money by threatening officers.

In the meantime, he called the Panchayat Raj AE of Regonda and demanded money. With this, the AE lodged a complaint against him.

SI Krishna Prasad arrested him on Tuesday. Two cell phones and Rs 20,000 cash was recovered from the accused. The police said that a total of 11 cases were registered against Srinivas in various police stations.