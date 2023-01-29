Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation’s Youngest Mayor Faces No-trust Vote

Hyderabad: As KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi is preparing to expand its footprint outside Telangana state, the trouble is brewing internally as party’s corporators in some municipalities are openly expressing lack of confidence in their own Mayors and Chairpersons in several Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

In the latest revolt, a few corporators from BRS have moved a no-trust vote against their own Mayor Mekala Kavya in Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation. While other corporators from the pink party have extended their support to Kavya.

Similar developments in other municipalities in Telangana have become a cause of concern for the ruling BRS party. The councillors of Tandur and Pedda Amberpet have also moved no-confidence motions against their

municipal chairpersons.

The Urban Local Bodies are reportedly seeing a revolt from the councillors now as the ULBs have completed the three year term in office. As per the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019, no-confidence motion cannot be moved against municipal chairpersons, deputy chairpersons, mayors and deputy mayors till completion of three years.

