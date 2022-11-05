Jawaharnagar: 5 School Children, Teacher Drown in Yerragunta Lake

In a tragic incident, five school children and one teacher drowned in Yerragunta lake at Malkapuram under Jawahar Nagar limits on Saturday. They were all aged between 12 and 14.

According to the police, the teacher took the students, who were studying at a Madrasa, for a picnic. The children went into the lake without knowing the depth.

When all five children began to struggle in the waters, the teacher, who was outside the lake, tried to save them, but all six drowned.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and expert swimmers were roped in and retrieved the bodies from the lake.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

