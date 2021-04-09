Jangoan: Construction Workers Find Metal Pot With Gold in Pembarthi Agricultural Field

A treasure was found in Pembarthi village in Jangaon district on Thursday. According to sources nearby, an 11-acre site in Pembarthi village was purchased for development by a Hyderabad-based realtor two months ago from Narsimha (farmer). When the work was progressing on Thursday around 10.30 am, a metal pot was found containing gold and silver ornaments. As soon as the treasure was found, local people informed the police. That's not it. Assuming that the treasure had some religious significance, the locals started holding prayers.

Pembarthi village Sarpanch Anjaneyulu Goud told the media, "In the past, there was talk about the existence of a temple in this place but they did not believe it. Now after recovery of the treasure, we are sure about it and we will appeal for construction of a temple at the site."

Additional District Collector of Jangaon district, A Bhaskar Rao said the treasure was shifted to the Warangal district revenue office for safe custody as there was no strong room in Jangaon. Experts from the state archaeology department said the treasure is estimated to be around 80 to 100 years ago.