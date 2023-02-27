Jangaon: The last rites of the junior medical doctor Dharavathi Preethi (26), who died by suicide due to alleged harassment by her senior at Kakatiya Medical College were performed amidst tears by her family members at her native village in Girni Thanda, Jangaon district of Telangana, on Monday. The funeral was attended by her close friends, villagers, and locals who had come in large numbers along with political leaders for the cremation.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed, where her father and mother were seen breaking down inconsolably when the body of the medico was consigned to flames. Slogans were raised demanding justice for Preethi’s family members and an inquiry sought over her death. There was heavy police security deployed at the venue to avoid any untoward incidents.

Preethi passed away last night at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad where she was undergoing treatment for the past few days. Her mortal remains were brought to her village by her family members in the morning.

The first-year postgraduate medical student from KMC allegedly attempted suicide at MGM hospital in Warangal on December 22 after being harassed by her senior Dr. Saifuddin. The senior was arrested by the police and is currently on a 14-day remand in Warangal.

