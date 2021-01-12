Jangaon Girl Falls Off Building While Flying Kite, Lands On Auto
Jangaon: In a freak accident, a young girl who was flying kites on the terrace of a building, accidentally fell off and was injured in Jangaon district in Telangana.
As per the video shared on social media on Tuesday, she apparently fell off a three-storied building while flying kites on the terrace and fell on an auto rickshaw parked below.
The auto was damaged, but luckily the auto proved to be a buffer and took the impact of her fall.The young girl received injuries on the head. She was later rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Jangaon Girl Falls Off Building While Flying Kite #Kiteflying #Jangaon #Telangana pic.twitter.com/eg1jfj9wff
— Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) January 12, 2021
