Jangaon Girl Falls Off Building While Flying Kite, Lands On Auto

Jangaon: In a freak accident, a young girl who was flying kites on the terrace of a building, accidentally fell off and was injured in Jangaon district in Telangana.

As per the video shared on social media on Tuesday, she apparently fell off a three-storied building while flying kites on the terrace and fell on an auto rickshaw parked below.

The auto was damaged, but luckily the auto proved to be a buffer and took the impact of her fall.The young girl received injuries on the head. She was later rushed to the hospital for treatment.

