Jangaon: BJP State President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday, promised to set up a Brahmin Corporation when the Saffron Party comes to Power, for the welfare of the poor Brahmins.

On Day 16 of his Praja Sangrama Yatra 3 in Jangaon district in Telangana, he interacted with Brahmin community representatives at Kundaram & announced to set up the Brahmin corporation and replace the defunct Brahmin Parishad in the State. If BJP comes to power we will set up a "Brahmin Corporation with Rs 1000 crores, he said.

BJP is committed to safeguarding Sanathana Dharma & Hindu traditions, he said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claims that Telangana is a rich state but doesn't pay salaries to temple priests. He pays honorarium to Imams of Masjids but discriminates poor Hindus priests by not paying Rs 6,000 per month. It is unfortunate that Brahmins, are forced to beg, he stated. “ BJP will extend benefits like health cards & 2BHK houses to Brahmins once we're voted to power. We'll also give party tickets to Brahmins in winning assembly segments, to ensure they're politically empowered, he said.

Live : Meeting Archakas at Kundaram #PrajaSangramaYatra3 https://t.co/hbrkAtbqen — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 18, 2022

