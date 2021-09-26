NEW DELHI: The Central Election Commission has issued a gazette notification on the allocation of symbols to the parties. As per the notification the Jana Sena Party common symbol – which is the “glass tumbler” did not figure on the list published by the CEC.

Reserved symbols were allotted to three regional parties in the State of Andhra Pradesh and finalized the symbols for eight national parties, including the ones in AP.

The CEC on May 23rd issued a gazette notification allocating reserved symbols to only three of the recognized regional parties in the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ceiling fan symbol for the ruling YSRCP, the bicycle symbol for the TDP and the car symbol for the TRS party will be the reserved symbol.

While the reserved symbols for BJP, Congress, CPM, CPI, Trinamool Congress, BSP, NCP and National People's Party under the national party status.

In the state of Telangana, along with TRS and MIM, YSRCP and TDP have been allotted the respective reserved symbols.

However, the CEC has recently issued a notification in the Free Symbols category stating the glass and glass symbol allotted to the Janasena party in the last Assembly elections.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has put a restriction on the use of four symbols by the political parties or independent candidates in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in the latest notification issued by the CEC, the glass symbol allotted to the Jana Sena Party in the last assembly elections was included in the Free Symbols category. That is, the relevant symbol can be assigned by the Returning Officers as per the rules to the various registered candidates contesting in their constituency as well as to those contesting as independent candidates.

The State Election Commission has also brought to notice that in the recent Tirupati Lok Sabha by-elections, the glass tumbler symbol was allotted to an independent candidate. It may be recollected that the Jana Sena Party lost its allotted to it in the GHMC elections held last year, for failing to contest at least 10 percent of the total 150 wards in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

