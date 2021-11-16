Jamuna Hatcheries Case: Revenue Officials Conduct Land Survey

Just a couple of days after former minister Etela Rajender has won the Huzurabad bypolls, the Medak district administration served notices on Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by Etela and his family members for the survey of the land. Now, the land survey is going on in Achampet of Medak district. Deputy Inspector of Survey of Toopran revenue division issued notices on Jamuna Hatcheries to conduct the land survey in various survey numbers between November 16 and 18.

It is all known knowledge that Etela was ousted from Telangana Cabinet after he faced land grabbing allegations. However, Etela denied all those news as baseless. The Telangana state government had ordered an inquiry on Jamuna Hatcheries.

The Medak Collector in May reported that 66 acres of assigned land in Achampet and Hakimpet villages in Masaipet Mandal of Medak district have been encroached by Jamuna Hatcheries.

The survey was supposed to be conducted in June but it didn't take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since there are no reports of COVID-19 cases, the survey staff started the inquiry.