Jagtial Young Woman Jumps Into Lake With Child, Both Die

A 28-year-old woman along with her six-year-old daughter jumped into a lake and committed suicide. The incident took place in Atmanagar of Metpalli Mandal of Jagtial district. The deceased was identified as Vanaja and Sanvi. The bodies were fished out on Sunday.

According to the police, Vanaja had a dispute with her family members and later committed suicide. A pall of gloom descended on Atmanagar of Metpalli mandal.

In another incident, a wine shop applicant made a suicide attempt demanding excise department officials to conduct a draw of lots for wine shop number 043. The incident took place at AB Convention Hall, Jagtial. However, Police immediately reacted and foiled his attempt.