Jagtial Teacher Sends Sexually Explicit Messages to School Girl

On Tuesday, Rachakonda Cybercrime police arrested a private school teacher over suspicion of harassing a minor girl on WhatsApp. R Venkata Sai (31), a private school teacher from Aravind Nagar in Jagtial district, was arrested. According to the police, Venkata Sai was sending sexually explicit text messages to girl students on their mobile phones.

He had already been fired from his job over the same. He recently began bothering the victim and offered love to her, and when she declined, he harassed her, said the police.