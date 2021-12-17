Jagtial Road Accident Kills Two On The Spot

In a very tragic incident, two persons were killed and two others were injured in a road accident. The incident took place near Jabithapur of Jagtial rural Mandal in the early hours of Friday. The deceased were identified as Prashanth and Santhosh and were the natives of Maharashtra. Suraj and Pradeep received minor injuries.

After getting the information, police rushed to the spot and the injured persons have been shifted to the government hospital. Jagtial Rural CI Krishna Kumar visited the spot and a case has been registered. The dead bodies were shifted to the Jagtial government hospital for postmortem.

