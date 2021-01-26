Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar becomes the first elected representative to get COVID shot in Telangana. The COVID-19 vaccination drive started in the private hospitals of Jagtial district and the MLA, a doctor by profession took the vaccination to encourage the health personnel to come forward to take vaccine without any fears. Dr. Sanjay is going to get the second dose after 28 days.

After taking the first dose of vaccine, Dr Sanjay said that the after the front line workers are given vaccine then the other sections of people will also be given vaccine.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the MLA stated that, "Being a doctor by profession and MLA, I have remained in contact with several people every day. As a doctor, I enrolled my name in the Co-WIN app and took the vaccination along with other staff. People should come forward to take the vaccination without believing in any rumours."

The COVID-19 vaccination drive started in Telangana from 16th January, 2021. The vaccine is being distributed to more than 175 private hospital.