Jagtial: Lorry Hits RTC Bus Killing Conductor and Injuring 10 Passengers

Jagtial: In a horrific road accident, a TSRTC bus conductor died and 10 other passengers were injured on Wednesday.

The road accident occurred near Mallial Police Station limits of Jagtial district when the Warangal-bound RTC bus was hit by a lorry going in the opposite direction Wednesday morning.

Due to the impact, the bus overturned which resulted in the death and casualties. The injured were rushed to hospital and the body was shifted to Jagtial hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the lorry driver and investigation is underway.

