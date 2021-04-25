Jagtial Halts Covid Tests Over Shortage of Testing Kits

For the second straight day, coronavirus testing was halted in the Jagtial district. This happened due to a shortage of Rapid testing kits. Most of the people in the district have been exhibiting symptoms of cold, cough, and fever. As the number of coronavirus cases are increasing, people are worried and are rushing to the hospitals for testing. But due to a lack of testing kits, they are not getting their tests done.

On Friday, more than a thousand people, who went to different hospitals across the district returned home without getting their coronavirus tests done and the same situation repeated on Saturday as well.

A total of 20 vaccination centres have been shut due to vaccine shortages in the district. The health officials say that it may take two or more days to arrange the Rapid Testing Kits in the district. They also said that there is a requirement of around 10,000 kits for the district but only 2,000 kits have been alloted to the district. Health officials appealed to the people who are showing symptoms to remain at home till Monday.

Coronavirus cases continued to increase in Telangana with 8,126 fresh cases and 38 fatalities being recorded on Saturday. Here is the list of districts and number of cases reported on Saturday - 119 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Adilabad, 187 from Bhadradri, 1,259 from areas under GHMC, 264 from Jagtiyal, 140 from Jangaon, 55 from Bhupalpally, 70 from Gadwal, 180 from Kamareddy, 286 from Karimnagar, 339 from Khammam, 90 from Asifabad, 306 from Mahabubnagar, 148 from Mahabubabad, 233 from Mancherial, 192 from Medak, 676 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 63 from Mulugu, 47 from Nagarkurnool, 346 from Nalgonda, 49 from Narayanpet, 68 from Nirmal, 497 from Nizamabad, 121 from Peddapalli, 164 from Siricilla, 591 from Rangareddy, 201 from Sangareddy, 306 from Siddipet, 168 from Suryapet, 185 from Vikarabad, 100 from Wanaparthy, 175 from Warangal Rural, 334 from Warangal Urban and 167 from Bhongir.