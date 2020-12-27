Jagtial Gang That Looted Men With Honey-trap Arrested

Jagtial police have busted a honey trap racket and arrested four of its members. Police recovered gold ornaments weighing 145 grams, worth Rs 8 lakh, three mobile phones and a bike from them. Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sarma explained the gang's modus operandi in front of the media.

Kukati Rajkumar of Pochammawada met a sex worker from Mamidiwada at a brothel in Jagtial in October. Later, they sketched out plans to rob men by offering sexual favours.

The sex worker used to lure men wearing gold ornaments and later he would be taken to a remote place. Along with Rajkumar, the other accused Naluvala Thulasi of Thippannapet in Jagtial mandal, Kalapaka Dinesh of Pembatla in Sarangapur mandal used to follow them. The gang members used to rob men of gold, cash and other valuables by intimidating them after taking them to a secluded area. During the last two months, they have robbed 8 men. Police said that one of the gang members absconded.