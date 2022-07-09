Dead Man's Wives Fight Over Property Share, Funeral Delayed By Two Days

In a very bizarre incident, two wives fought over sharing of property, as a result, the final rites of the dead person were delayed by two days. The incident took place in Korutla town on Thursday. A week ago, the former sarpanch of Ilapur of Korutla Mandal, Mamidi Narsimhulu fell in the bathroom and sustained a severe head injury. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar; later he was taken to Hyderabad for better treatment. He died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The dead body was shifted to Korutla town from Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. When the family members of the first wife were doing all the arrangements for the final rites, the relatives of the second wife came to the place and stopped the process. The second wife of the dead man questioned how she and her daughter would survive as Narsimhulu had registered the entire property in the name of the first wife and her children.

The issue was solved when the family members of the first wife gave assurance saying that they would register three acres of land in the name of the second wife's daughter. The final rites of Narsimhulu were performed only after the registration process was completed in the revenue office, Kathalapur on Friday.

