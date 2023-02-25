Jagtial: Burglars Break into Kondagattu Temple

Thieves broke into Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple and made off with silver objects weighing between 6 and 8 kilograms on Thursday night. Thieves broke open the doors and entered the sanctum sanctorum from the rear side of the temple, the police suspected. The stolen silver objects are estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh. The stolen articles included Makara Thoranam, two Shatagopams and others. The police arrived at the temple with clue teams to gather clues. The police are examining the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the police formed 10 special teams to crack the mystery behind the theft in the famous temple. The burglars were able to break into the temple even though four Home Guards were on guard on Thursday night. Though the miscreants stole the silver articles, they did not the idols.

According to Jagtial Deputy Superintendent of Police R Prakash, three miscreants scaled the rear side wall of the temple and entered the sanctum sanctorum around 1 am. The CCTV cameras recorded the movement of the thieves. Circle Inspector Ramana has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the special teams formed to nab the thieves. The police did not allow devotees to offer prayers on Friday morning. The police requested the devotees not to enter the temple because the Clues team was gathering evidence. The priests, however, performed prayers in the afternoon and later the devotees were allowed to offer prayers inside the temple. The police had to grapple with a series of incidents of burglaries in temples.

