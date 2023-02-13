JAGATIAL: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao‘s (KCR) Kondagattu temple visit on Tuesday was postponed keeping in mind the rush of devotees who throng the temple on Tuesday, which is an auspicious day for Lord Hanuman. Not to cause inconvenience to the public the CM had postponed the trip to Wednesday.

KCR had recently announced Rs 100 crore for the reconstruction of the famous Kondagutta Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple which is located in Jagtial district in the State.

The development works of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam will be done as per the Agama Shastras similar to the works done at Yadagiri Narasimha Swamy temple. The task has been assigned to renowned art director and architect Anand Sai who designed the Yadadri temple. Anand Sai visited Kondagattu on Sunday for a field visit to prepare a master plan for the reconstruction works to be undertaken in the temple.

Anand Sai said that in addition to the present rampart in the temple, another one should be built. He also said that there are buildings that were constructed in 1980 and the main idol in the sanctum sanctorum was not visible to the devotees. Ananda Sai explained that the Gopurams and Mukhamandapam structures will be specially designed on the four sides of the temple. He said that they would inscribe the history of the temple on the pillars for devotees to read and know about.

The architect also revealed that the Chief Minister was planning to install a 108 feed statue of Lord Anjaneya Swamy in the temple. Anand Sai also inspected the existing Koneru Pushkarini, Kondalarayuni Gutta, Seethamma Vari Kannitidhara, Bethala Swamy temple, and other places. He revealed that there will be many changes in the temple. A master plan would be prepared to provide all facilities to devotees by verifying survey records and discussing them with priests and the Agama Shastra principles of temple architecture. All the details pertaining to the temple development project would be submitted to the Chief Minister, Anand Sai said.

The Chief Minister will go to Kondagattu temple on Wednesday and have the darshan of Sri Anjaneya Swamy. After inspecting the temple, KCR is slated to hold a review meeting with the officials on the temple development project in the JNTU campus.

Also Read: Telangana Schools Summer Vacation Dates Out