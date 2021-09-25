Jaggareddy Comments Against Revanth Reddy Gets Congress High Command's Attention

Dissent seems to be raging in the Telangana Congress party circles. The party high command seems to have taken the remarks made by Sangareddy MLA Jaggareddy against PCC chief Revanth Reddy seriously.

In this context, there is a hot discussion over TPCC working president Jaggareddy's comments at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. Jaggareddy and Mallu Ravi had an altercation in the presence of AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Srinivasa Krishnan.

A situation arose where the two leaders shouted loudly at each other. The developments that took place at the Parliamentary Constituency Review Meeting were discussed.

Mallu Ravi blamed Jaggareddy for talking to the media about party internal affairs and Revanth Reddy's attitude. In this sequence, the two leaders shouted at each other. AICC activists are said to be holding a review meeting with the two. Manickam Tagore, in charge of state affairs, will attend the PAC meeting in the evening.