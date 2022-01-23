Jagadish Reddy Rules Out Early Polls in Telangana

G Jagadish Reddy, Telangana State Energy Minister, stated on Saturday that there was no chance of early elections to the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an official event in Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy stated that former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy was dreaming about the possibility of early elections in the state, but his dreams would not come true.

He said that the TRS government in the state would not hold early polls. He was certain that the TRS will win all 12 Assembly constituencies in the former Nalgonda district in the next elections.

He held the Congress government responsible for fluoride and a drought-like situation in Nalgonda for decades before the formation of Telangana state, claiming that the Congress party lost its life in the old Nalgonda district. The victory of TRS candidates in by-elections to the Huzurnagar and Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituencies has demonstrated the people's growing trust in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he added.

Coming down hard on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for its anti-people policies, he said that the Narendra Modi administration lacked care for the welfare of the people and the growth of the country.

During its 25-year reign, the Gujarat BJP government failed to provide drinking water to every home. He asked BJP leaders to hold an open debate on the status of Gujarat and Telangana's progress. If BJP officials accepted his challenge, he was willing to travel to Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat or New Delhi for an open debate. Only Telangana state has implemented the Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bheema schemes.

He stated that the TRS government was committed to the care of disabled people and reminded them that their pension had been enhanced to Rs 3,016 per month and that the state government was providing them with needed financial support for their further education. At a Suryapet event, the Minister also gave tricycles, scootys, and mobile phones to handicapped people.