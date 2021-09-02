Jagadgirigutta: More Trouble For Teenmaar Mallanna As Another Case Filed Against Him

Jagadgirigutta police have registered a case against Teenmaar Mallanna on the charges of spreading fake news against Jagadgirigutta corporator Jagan and also for threatening him in a land dispute case. According to police, some people from Jagadgirigutta approached Mallanna alleging that Jagan had grabbed their land. Later, the team members of Teenmaar Mallanna's YouTube channel telephoned Sampath Reddy, who works as a personal assistant for the corporator, and asked him about the land dispute.

However, Sampath Reddy had approached the court on July 21 alleging that he had been threatened and falsely accused of encroaching a land. The case was registered against Teenmaar Mallanna on Wednesday after the court examined the call recordings of the members of the Teenmar Mallanna's members with Sampath Reddy. The court ordered to file a case against Teenmaar Mallanna.

A few days ago, Teenmaar Mallanna was arrested by Chilkalguda police in an extortion case. He was produced before the Secunderabad criminal court magistrate. Teenamaar Mallanna was questioned by the police regarding this case and the former had demanded money by putting Lakshmikanth Sharma, the victim in fear of death. Following the complaint from Lakshmikanth Sharma, police registered a complaint under Sections 387 and 504 of the IPC.