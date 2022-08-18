Mahabubnagar: Congress leader Janampalli Anirudh Reddy and Jadcherla in-charge has written a scathing letter to the Congress State in charge Manickam Tagore about the developments and the internal conflicts within the party, after the resignation of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from Munugode assembly seat. Recently, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy who was responsible for bringing in Yerra Sekhar, rubbed the leaders in Jadcharla on the wrong side leading to differences between them.

Anirudh is said to have expressed his unhappiness over the recent entry of Yerra Sekhar (former TDP leader and 3-time MLA ) into the party in the Jadcharla constituency in July this year. Yerra Sekhar joining the Congress from the party was orchestrated by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and this has not gone down well with the local leaders.

Anirudh mentioned that Yerra Sekhar has been creating problems for him even as he was the one working loyally for the party from the onset, and also as he was closely associated with Komatiredy Rajagopal Reddy.

In his letter to Tagore, he mentioned that Yerra Sekhar is accused in nine murder cases including that of Yerra Sekhar’s own brother Yerra Sathyam in 2013. He mentioned that he could not share the same stage with Yerra Sekhar who after entering the Congress was causing hindrances to his work and his cadre. He mentioned that some people related to the TDP were preventing him from working for the party and that his cadre would teach them a befitting lesson, he warned further.

In an interesting comment, Anirudh said that it would be a plus point for the Congress if he contested from Jadcharla Constituency, otherwise, it will be another Huzurabad episode, he stated caustically.

