It's The Season of Padayatras in Telangana, Says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that at present in Telangana it is the season of ‘ padayatras’ or walkathons which have become a trend. If you go directly the people you can see the fruits of the development work, he said.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he commented on the newly elected Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy. Taking a jibe at the Congress leader, KTR said that first, he called Sonia Gandhi as the ‘Balidevatha’- a sacrificial goddess now he refers to her as ‘Telangana Talli’, he scoffed.

Not stopping there he further joked that maybe he could end up calling N Chandrababu Naidu the ‘Telangana Tandri’, translated as Father of Telangana. He said that Revanth Reddy was still a TDP man and had the attributes of the TDP. However the people of Telangana know how to react and give a befitting reply to all this, he added.

Also Read: TSCHE University Exam Schedule

It maybe recollected that when Revanth Reddy had taken charge as the TPCC president, he mentioned that there would be no personal issues raised and henceforth the only slogan would be ‘Jai Sonia’, he stated clearly. There are reports that Revanth Reddy would also start a padayatra soon and the schedule would be announced shortly.