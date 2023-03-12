Its 13 Years for YSRCP

To mark the 13 years of YSRCP, celebrations are being planned at party offices across the state on Sunday.

Hoisting the party flag, cake-cutting, and charity activities are being planned to mark the occasion.

Founded by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 12, 2011, the YSRCP had seen many ups and downs in its journey.

After parting ways with the Congress party in December 2010, Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother Vijayamma had resigned as Kadapa Member of Parliament and Pulivendula MLA respectively. Both of them had won with a thumping majority in the byelections that followed in the respective constituencies.

