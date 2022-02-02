IT Twin Towers in Kompally: Foundation Stone on Feb 8

The foundation stone for the new IT twin towers in Kompally will be laid on February 8 as part of the state's goal to decrease congestion in the city's western sector. Kompally's IT companies apparently employ 3000-4000 people and are largely small and medium-scale enterprises

“Once the twin IT towers become operational then it would help new companies to set up businesses at a lower cost as the western corridor has gone beyond their scope and provide employment to more people,” said the president of the Kompally IT entrepreneur association, Oruganti Venkat. Adding Venkat said, "Aside from that, standalone firms will be able to support co-working for smaller enterprises." The Twin IT towers are the first of several proposals to deploy the GRID in the state, including the projected Uppal-Nagole-LB Nagar region in the east. "The state has also identified about 500 acres in Medchal and Kompally that are in the process of being purchased," said Venkat.

Kompally has witnessed tremendous expansion in terms of residential property, entertainment zones, hospitals, schools, and restaurants during the previous five to six years.