Is It Time For Jr NTR's Entry Into Politics?

Legendary Tollywood actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder, NT Rama Rao's grandson, Junior NTR has received an invite from the BJP top leadership for a dinner meeting. Jr NTR will meet top BJP leaders, including union Home Minister Amit Shah. The news of Jr NTR meeting Amit Shah has caught the social media by storm and set off ripples in political circles of the two Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It is being said that Amit Shah watched RRR and was impressed with the stellar performance of Jr NTR and hence wants to personally congratulate him and thus the meeting. However, political analysts feel there's more than what meets the eyes.

Amit Shah arrived in Hyderabad to address a public meeting at Munugode, the assembly constituency which is going for a byelection following the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who will be joining the saffron party in the presence of the union minister.

After the meeting, Amit Shah will meet Chandrababu Naidu at Ramoji Film City amid speculations that TDP is again reaching out to revive its ties with the BJP.

On the other hand, Amit Shah's meeting Jr NTR has set tongues wagging in the political circles. Speculation is rife that there could be a TDP-BJP alliance in Telangana as BJP is trying to dethrone TRS and make a grand victory in the ensuing Assembly elections scheduled to take place in 2023. Analysts say that NTR's entry into politics was long due and now the time is right to take the plunge. While Chandrababu Naidu and Nandamuri Balakrishna may stick to Andhra Pradesh, TDP could use Jr NTR to build a base in Telangana where the Telugu Desam is almost non-existent.

