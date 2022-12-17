IT Sector Expansion to All Corners of Telangana Reality Now: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said that the state government’s vision to expand the IT/ ITES Sector to Tier-II towns is becoming a reality as the IT Hubs in Warangal, Khammam, and Karimnagar are functioning successfully while several other IT towers are being constructed at brisk pace and nearing completion. Minister KTR, on Saturday, shared that IT Hubs in Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar are almost ready and would be inaugurated soon. This would be followed by the unveiling of the Siddipet IT Hub which is shaping up well, and construction of Nalgonda IT Hub would be wrapped up in four to six months. He congratulated public representatives of the respective districts for putting in persistent efforts in this direction.

The IT and Industries Minister said that 3D Mantra - Digitise, Decarbonise and Decentralise - is being put into action by expanding the IT/ITES sector to district headquarters. The Tier-II locations offer several advantages over the metros and generate employment for rural youth of the State.

As part of the 3 D Mantra - Digitise, Decarbonise and Decentralise; #Telangana Govt is taking IT to District Headquarters



Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar IT Hubs are up & running successfully 👇



Next in Line are IT Hubs at Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Adilabad pic.twitter.com/bVmJmcJwGL — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 17, 2022

He said that efforts are being put in, as per Hon’ble Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s vision, to expand the IT sector to all corners of the State. The IT Minister stated that Warangal is a testament of the constructive steps taken as it turned into the second largest IT hub in the State where reputed companies have set up their offices.

KTR said that the State government has created a conducive atmosphere, world-class infrastructure in Hyderabad which attracted global IT companies to set up campuses in the city. KTR urged the top leadership of the companies to expand their operations into the Tier-II Towns of the State where similar infrastructure is being built.

“Talented youth from rural parts of the State are pursuing academics from reputed educational institutions located in Tier-II Towns,” KTR said, citing National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar, Nizamabad. Listing out the measures that are being taken to make the young students industry-ready, the KTR said that the students are being exposed to Innovation by taking them on a tour of T-HUB, T-Works, WE-Hub, and other similar entities from the innovation ecosystem created by the State government. Besides, he said, efforts are underway to provide the students with apprenticeships in industries for six months.

Also Read: BJP Holds Nationwide Protests Against Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto for Anti-Modi Remark

