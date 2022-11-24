IT Raids At TRS Minister Malla Reddy and Kin's Properties, Rs 10.5 Crore Cash Recovered

Hyderabad: Income Tax (I-T) officials raided the residences of State Labour Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy, his sons, son-in-law and other relatives on Tuesday. A total of Rs 10.5 crore in cash was reportedly recovered from the residences of the minister’s associates and relatives.

Sources said that I-T officials had received a tip-off claiming that authorities of CMR medical colleges were showing that seats were being filled under the convener quota while they were being filled under the management quota. The fees collected under the management quota seats were allegedly being diverted to other businesses of the Malla Reddy group in order to avoid paying taxes.

As many as 52 teams arrived at the minister’s residence in Bowenpally at the crack of dawn and continued searching till late into the night. As per the complaints, the teams conducted searches in over 45 places in Hyderabad and the erstwhile Rangareddy district.

I-T teams also conducted searches at the minister’s son’s residence at Kompally Palm Meadows and that of son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy at the same time. The teams also carried out searches in Jeedimetla and the colleges near Medchal. Malla Reddy’s sons Mahender Reddy and Badhra Reddy are directors in CMR colleges.

The teams conducted raids at the minister’s residence and other places with the protection of CRPF personnel. The agency found Rs 2 crore at the residence of Trisul Reddy, who runs a college and is a close relative of the minister. I-T officials also seized Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash at the Jeedimetla residence of Raghunath Reddy, who is a close associate of Mahender Reddy.