IT Raids Across Hyderabad: Shopping Malls Offices Under IT Radar

Hyderabad: IT officials have conducted searches at six places in Hyderabad city today. According to the reports, the IT officials are conducting extensive searches in the offices of the shopping malls and the residences of the owners as well. The searches are on at 10 places including Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills, Dilsukhnagar, etc. IT officials are conducting search operations in the offices of real estate owners as well.

According to the sources, IT officials have conducted searches in the offices of RS Brothers. The owners of RS Brothers have invested heavily in the real estate sector and they are doing business in the name of Honors Real Infra and it has taken up a few projects in the name of Vasavi. Recently, Honors also intervened in the Gulf Oil Land disputes. IT officials conducted searches on Honors, Sumadhura and Vasavi firms.

