IT Companies Likely to Extend Work From Home Over Omicron

The Central Government's Home Ministry issued a statement directing all states to safeguard the continuation of work from home culture in IT enterprises. The Ministry of Home published guidelines for states to support work from home as much as possible in order to control the problem caused by the spread of the Omicron variant.

After the number of coronavirus patients fell, most states allowed IT companies to work from their offices. Telangana's Department of Information and Technology had also urged IT companies to start working from offices. Following the rapid growth of Omicron throughout the country, the Central Government's Ministry of Home instructed Chief Secretaries not to abandon the work-from-home culture. Following the latest guidelines published by the home ministry, companies will be given the option of working from their offices or from their homes.

