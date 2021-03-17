Isolation Facility in Kamareddy To House COVID Infected Students From KGBV

Thirty-two students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Tekriyal, Kamareddy tested positive for Coronavirus. Officials said 127 students and nine staff underwent the Rapid Antigen Test on Tuesday. Those who tested positive were from class 6 to class 10.

“Few students had cold and other symptoms. Four tested positive. Immediately, we got all the students and staff tested. In total, 32 tested positive,” said Kamareddy district official.

Kamareddy district Collector Sarath has expressed anger at the negligence of the staff. He visited Tekrial Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya on Wednesday. The school staff wondered how the children were sent out in the wake of rising Covid cases in the state.

The Collector advised setting up a special isolation section for Corona-infected students. He ordered the staff to carefully look after the students affected by Covid and asked them to provide food and proper meals for the students.

Later, Collector Sarath spoke to the students and told them not to worry. He suggested them to undergo the Corona test if they left the school campus. Collector assured the students that they would be taken good care of by the health officials.