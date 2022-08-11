HYDERABAD: Indian Revenue Service officer Dinesh Paruchuri has been appointed as additional director of the Enforcement Directorate at Hyderabad. The ED in an

The ED joint director Abhishek Goyal, who was heading the ED Hyderabad unit, has been transferred to another key post in Mumbai zone-2 with additional charge of Panaji and Raipur zones.

It is known that Goyal, handled several high-profile cases including the Tollywood drugs scandal case and the latest Chikoti Praveen gambling and casino case during his tenure. An official communication by the ED read, "Dinesh Paruchuri is appointed as additional director on deputation in the directorate."

Dinesh Paruchuri is a 2009 batch IRS officer, who had earlier worked in the income tax department and came to the ED on deputation. He also served in Andhra Pradesh as joint managing director of AP Transmission Corporation in 2016 and was on deputation in AP till 2018.

