Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police detained Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YRSTP) chief YS Sharmila for holding a protest on Tank Bund here on Wednesday over attacks on women in the state.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day celebration, Sharmila first paid homage to statues of Rani Rudramma Devi and Chakali Ailamma and then staged a sit-in near Rani Rudramma Devi statue on Tank Bund demanding protection for women.

As YRSTP leader’s dharna threw traffic on Tank Bund haywire, the city police swung into action and detained Sharmila. Later, she was shifted to Bollarum police station.

She told reporters that the BRS government is not doing much to provide security to women in the state.

