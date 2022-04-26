Hyderabad: With the Telangana government making wearing of masks mandatory in the public places, the Additional District Collector of Hyderabad Venkateshwar has said face masks are mandatory in the examination halls and therefore, students appearing for the upcoming Intermediate examinations should wear the face masks. He has directed the concerned authorities to complete the arrangements for board exams and to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

Pertaining to the Intermediate examinations, the Additional District Collector held a review meeting in his chamber with officials from the education, medical, police, water board, electricity, RTC and postal departments on Monday. He said 234 examination centres have been set up in Hyderabad district as around 1.53 lakh students are appearing for the final exams.

He said students with route bus passes can travel not only on their routes but also use their passes to commute to the routes of their exam centre by showing both the hall ticket and bus pass to the bus conductors. The officials have instructed the photocopy centres in the vicinity of the exam centres to keep the shutters down.

The Intermediate exams review meeting was attended by RDO Suryalatha, District Intermediate Officer Vaddenna, Additional DCP Prasad, Police Inspector Ramachandran, Electricity Officer Sravanti, Water Works Swamy, Medical Health Officer Srinivas Rao, Postal Department staff Shashant Kumar, RTC Divisional Manager Janireddy and others.