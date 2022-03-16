Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education on Wednesday announced the revised schedule for the first year and second year final examinations. The intermediate final exams will be held from May 6, 2022 in the state, the officials said. As the National Testing Agency has revised the JEE exam schedule, therefore, the board revised dates to avoid any clash.

Earlier, intermediate exams were scheduled to begin from April 20 as the National Testing Agency would conduct JEE exams between April 16-21. Later, the NTA revised the schedule to April 21-May 4, so the TSBIE had to revise the schedule yet again.

As per the revised schedule, the first year exams will be held between May 6-May 23 while the second year exams will be conducted between May 7-May24. The exam timings are 9 am to 12 noon. The practical exams are scheduled to be held between March 23-April 8.

First year exam schedule

► May 6 (Friday) – Second Language

► May 9 (Monday) – English

► May 11 (Wednesday) – Maths-A, Botany, Political Science

► May 13 (Friday) – Maths-B, Zoology, History

► May 16 (Monday) – Physics, Economics

► May 18 (Wednesday) – Chemistry, Commerce

► May 20 (Friday) – Public Administration, Bridge Course Maths Paper-1

► May 23 (Monday) – Modern Languages, Geography

Second year exam schedule

► May 7 (Saturday) – Second Language

► May 10 (Mangala Week) – English

► May 12(Thursday) – Maths-A, Botany, Political Science

► May 14(Saturday) – Maths-B, Zoology, History

► May 17 (Tuesday) – Physics, Economics

► May 19(Thursday) – Chemistry, Commerce

► May 21 (Saturday) – Public Administration, Bridge Course Maths Paper-2

► May 24 (Tuesday) – Modern Languages, Geography