Mahabubnagar: The Telangana education department officials are strictly following the timings for the intermediate board exams. Lakshmi Devi, a first year intermediate student in Government College, Midjil, reached the examination centre later to write her Economics paper on Monday but the officials didn’t allow her to write the exam.

Feeling dejected, the student staged a sit-in near the examination centre. Explaining the delay in reaching the examination centre, Lakshmi said she was travelling in a bus from Hyderabad to appear for the exam on Monday and the bus broke down on the highway. It took some time for the repairs, so she reached the examination centre a bit later. The student said she tried to explain her late coming to the examination centre officials but in vain.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education has issued an order stating a 25 per cent increase in the remuneration of officers, faculty and staff participating in the evaluation process of intermediate examinations. The remuneration for each answer sheet evaluated will be between Rs 18.93 and Rs 23.66. While the remuneration for staff on exam duty has been increased from Rs 641 per day to Rs 800 per day.

