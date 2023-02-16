Inter Marks Criteria Back For Telangana EAMCET 2023

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is likely to bring back the eligibility criteria i.e securing 45 percent of marks in intermediate (40 percent for the candidates belonging to reserved category) for admissions into Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses through EAMCET 2023 exam.

The engineering stream exam will be conducted this year from May 7 to 11 and Agriculture stream will be held from May 12 to 14. JNTU-H is likely to issue the notification in the first week of March.

