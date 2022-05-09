Inter Exams 2022: Spot Evaluation Begins May 7, Exam Results Likely By June 24

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has established 14 spot evaluation camps across the state. The spot evaluation of the Intermediate Public examinations answer scripts is going to start on May 12 and will end on May 24.

Sanskrit paper-I and II answer scripts will be evaluated on May 12 and then English papers I & II, Telugu papers I & II, Hindi paper I & II, Mathematics paper I(A), I(B) & II(A) II(B), and Political Science papers I & II on May 22.

The answer scripts of the physics paper I & II and economics papers I & II will be evaluated on May 26. The answer scripts of Chemistry papers I & II and Commerce papers I & II will be evaluated on May 28. The answer scripts of History papers I & II, Botany papers I & II and Zoology papers I & II will be evaluated on May 31.

On the first day of Intermediate Public Examinations, a total of 22,210 candidates were absent. While 4,64,756 students registered for the exams, only 4,42,546 were present on Friday. The intermediate examinations are conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and will conclude on May 23.

