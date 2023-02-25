Intelligence Allege Corruption in Police Investigation Into Gadwal Nude Calls Case

In a new turn of events, the Telangana State Intelligence unit’s investigation into the sensational nude call case in Jogulamba Gadwal district revealed that the police had taken lakhs of bribes for siding with the actual accused to suppress the matter. It has been revealed that a police officer was involved in the nude call case which hit headlines last year and the issue was suppressed by transferring a Sub-inspector Hari Prasad Reddy to Nagar Kurnool district.

However, the state government took serious note of the case and state-level police officers were roped in for further investigation into the case. The district police are under the scanner of investigating agency. It is reported that Rs 50 lakhs were paid as bribe to give a clean chit to the accused.

As part of its investigation, the police recently conducted raids on brothel houses in the district and arrested many people, almost all of the accused had moved in from other states. The intelligence slueths began an investigation into the case to find out who is giving shelter to persons from other states and why police were unable to control illegal activities in the town.

Later, a suo motu case was registered on the basis of media reports on the incidents. Three persons Tirumal Maheshwar Reddy, Nikhil and Vinod were arrested by the police and sent to remand for spreading the nude photos. It has been reported that there were public representatives belonging to a major political party.

However, the top police official of the district refuted the reports and said that only the persons who got arrested earlier were accused in the case.

It may be noted here that a few local persons were accused of trapping girls and recorded nude video calls with them and later blackmailed them. The matter had to come to light on November 4 when the semi-nude photos surfaced on the social media.

