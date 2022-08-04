Integrated Command and Control Centre Is a Facility of International Standards: CM KCR

A facility of international standards, which will help in controlling and also function as a war room during natural calamities, is the idea behind the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said here on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the centre,CM KCR said the idea had emerged during a series of meeting he had with senior police officials after the formation of the State.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues, the works were delayed by a couple of years. But it has now been proved that if a person takes a strong decision and moves forward with determination, nothing can stop them,” he said.

Stating that the ICCC would help in improving the overall performance of the police force, Rao said the formation of the Special Intelligence Bureau, Grey Hounds and Counter Intelligence wings in the State police had brought in incredible results.

“The ICCC will serve the present and future needs of policing in the State,” he said.

DGP Mahender Reddy said to execute and plan the ICCC, police teams from Telangana had visited several countries and studied technologies adopted there.

“Nowhere in India, and I think in the world, is there such a facility. It is a hub of seamless technologies and fusion of modern technologies,” he said.

