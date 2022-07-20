Insta Reels In Hyderabad Metro And Station Might Land Girl In Soup

HYDERABAD: A young girl shared videos of her dancing inside a Hyderabad metro and in one of the Metro Stations which went viral on social media on Tuesday. Though she was appreciated by a few, others were not so kind and termed her act as a nuisance and tagged the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited about this. Many users who saw the videos questioned why such actions were allowed in public transport system. Now, these kinds of videos are quite common in the Delhi Metros and probably the girl was inspired by them and posted these reels on Instagram and other SM handles.

Howerver reports suggest that the HRML authorities are mulling action against this young reel creator for posting these videos.“What kind of nuisance is this?? Are you guys giving permission for this on metro trains? Are you guys changed Hyderabad metro stations as picnic spots & dance floors? (sic),” a user tweeted while tagging Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited.

@hmrgov @md_hmrl @ltmhyd what kind of nuisance is this ?? are you guys giving permission for this on metro trains ? pic.twitter.com/HFvgUHydDJ — McDowell Reddy (@mcdowellmurthy2) July 17, 2022

The HMRL officials recently shared a video of when Benjamin Jenks, the famous vlogger known as ‘American in India’, who takes a ride on the Hyderabad Metro Rail and shares his journey about the second largest metro in India. The video garnered more than forty thousand votes.

What happens when Benjamin Jenks, the famous American in India, rides the Hyderabad Metro Rail? Find out here! https://t.co/s8rcgFQuVE Thank you for riding with the Metro @BenjaminOJenks , we look forward to serving you again! #TravelDiaries #Sustainability #Transportation pic.twitter.com/FQkDlOnvY3 — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) July 15, 2022

However, the video of the girl dancing to Kichha Sudeep’s hits song Ra Ra Rakamma from Vikrant Rona and one from Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki was not quite appreciated though. Whether it will initiate actions against the young lady is yet to be confirmed by the HMRL authorities.

