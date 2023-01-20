Inspire Brands to Set up Support Centre in Hyderabad

Industries and Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao led Telangana delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, continues to bring global giants to the State. Global multi-brand restaurant company Inspire Brands announces to set up its Support Centre in Hyderabad. The centre will support across four verticals viz. IT Infrastructure & Dev Ops, Restaurant Tech, Digital Tech and Enterprise Data.

The announcement was made after a virtual meeting between the Inspire Brands team and Industries & Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao. Inspire Brands Co-Founder & CEO, Paul Brown, Chief Information Officer, Raghu Sagi, and Principal Secretary of Industries Department Jayesh Ranjan attended the meeting.

The $40 Bn US company (Inspire Brands) has over 32,000 branches across 70 countries. It owns popular brands such as Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco and Sonic. From guest experience to career development to community well-being, Inspire is looking to drive transformation from the center in India.