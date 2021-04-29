Inspection at Kamineni Hospitals For Fire Safety Measures

HYDERABAD: The Fire Department officials along with the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management, a wing of GHMC in a surprise check are inspecting the fire safety measures implemented in Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar in the city on Thursday.

It may be recollected that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) last week had issued directions to review the status of the fire safety measures at hospitals and also instructed Telangana health department officials to take measures to avoid fire accidents. This was issued in wake of fire accidents that have claimed many lives of COVID-19 patients in other states.

CM KCR held a teleconference with health minister Etela Rajender and senior health officials on Saturday. He advised all the hospitals to remain on high alert and take preventive steps with respect to fire safety measures.

Also Read: Check Fire Safety Measures in all Telangana Govt, Private Hospitals: KCR

As per reports more than 1600 hospitals and nursing homes in the city limits lack required fire safety measures and this includes Gandhi Hospital which is a major COVID-19 treatment hospital.

Either the hospitals lack fire safety measures or have defunct fire safety equipment or in some cases equipment, basic equipment like fire extinguishers are also missing at the premises.

Also Read: Palghar COVID Hospital Fire Claims 13 Lives, Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe