Infant Born With Mermaid Syndrome Dies In Hyderabad

A woman at a Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj gave birth to a baby, who was in the shape of a mermaid, a rare congenital development disorder known as Mermaid Syndrome on Wednesday.

As per the hospital doctors, due to the critical medical condition, the infant baby died within hours of being born.

“The baby was born at around 7 pm on Wednesday and passed away within the next two hours. Such babies are extremely rare,” hospital doctors said.

The Sirenomelia or Mermaid Syndrome baby was born with complete fusion of legs, apart from the additional absence of genitourinary organs, gastrointestinal abnormalities, anomalies in the spine, pelvis and even absence of both the kidneys.

Mermaid syndrome babies are extremely rare and based on numerous studies, happen approximately one in one lakh live births. The medical condition is fatal within the first day of life because of complications of an abnormal kidney, urinary system and due to the absence or no development of anorectal organs.

Senior doctors said that Mermaid syndrome is also linked with maternal diabetes mellitus and intake of cadmium, lead and vitamin A.

