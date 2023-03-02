Indira Park-VST Elevated Corridor to Cut Hyderabad Traffic Congestion

For smooth traffic movement near VST Junction, RTC X-Road and surrounding areas, the 2.62 km long steel flyover is being constructed at a brisk pace.

The works on the four-lane bi-directional elevated corridor between Indira Park and VST along with another three-lane 850m long flyover between Ram Nagar and Bagh Lingampally are moving at fast pace.

The GHMC plans to have them completed and ready for opening on Telangana Formation Day, June 2.

The Indira Park and VST facility is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore and the Ram Nagar to BaghLingampally is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 76 crore.

“We hope to have them ready for inauguration by MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao on Telangana Formation Day,” an official said.

The civic body had initially planned to complete the works related to both flyovers by December 2022 but the schedule got delayed due to incessant rains then and a drop in the steel supply due to Russia-Ukraine war.

