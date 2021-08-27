Indira Park Bans Unmarried Couples' Entry, Invites Ire of Hyderabadis

The Indira Park management in Domalguda of Hyderabad placed a banner outside the park stating that unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park. The picture went viral and many users criticized the decision taken by the management.

The incident came to light after activist, Meera Sanghamitra on August 26 shared the photo with the caption, "New low and new level of moral policing by Indira Park management in Hyderabad! A public park is an open space for all law-abiding citizens, including consenting couples across genders. How can 'marriage' be a criterion for entry! @GHMCOnline and @GadwalvijayaTRS, this is clearly unconstitutional." She tagged GHMC Mayor G Vijayalaxmi on Twitter.

New low & new level of moral policing by Indira Park Mgmt in Hyd! A public park is an open space for all law abiding citizens, including consenting couples across genders. How can 'marriage' be criteria for entry! @GHMCOnline & @GadwalvijayaTRS this is clearly unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/4rNWo2RHZE — Meera Sanghamitra (@meeracomposes) August 26, 2021

Zonal Commissioner, Secunderabad Zone, GHMC reacted and said that "Banners removed by DD UBD. Inconvenience regretted. Informed local police to keep vigil by regular visits to maintain the serene atmosphere in the park."

B Srinivas Reddy, Zonal Commissioner, Secunderabad said that the banner was put up by some low-level officers and has been removed. An official from the GHMC's urban bio-diversity wing, in charge of the 68-acre park in Tank Bund, said that everyone is welcome to the park and they shouldn't involve in any indecent act that causes embarrassment to others. He further added that private things should be done only in private places and they are not allowed in public places.