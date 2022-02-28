Indian Students Stranded at Ukraine-Poland Border Allege Physical Assault

Students stuck at the Ukraine-Poland border, some of whom are Indians, have released videos saying that Ukrainian police and army personnel have been forcing them back into Ukraine by firing bullets into the air and attempting to drive their cars into people. Officials have also allegedly beaten and kicked the students, a number of students alleged.

Thousands of Indian students have been speaking to their relatives in India over the internet during this war-torn period. Angel, a Kerala student, can be seen on the video alleging that she and her classmate were pushed and beaten up. "It's a shame; this is not how the Ukrainian government or military should treat foreigners. This isn't how we expect to be helped," she said.

A conference between students and professors from the medical faculty was conducted a few days ago to assess the situation and inform international students of the best course of action based on the facts on the ground. According to an Indian Embassy recommendation, Indian people, particularly students residing near the Romanian and Hungarian border posts, should go first in a planned way, in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs officials.