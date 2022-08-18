Indian Students Have to Wait Long For US Visa Appointments

Do you know physical intimacy can also spread Monkeypox? Monkeypox spread if an infected person comes in close contact with an uninfected person said the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of United States on Wednesday. Researchers from Stanford University described a case of monkeypox in a traveller returning from the United Kingdom to the United States who did not report any recent sexual contact in an article published in Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID), a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published by the CDC.

“This case highlighted the distinctiveness of clinical manifestations as they indicated potential routes of transmission during the 2022 multi-country outbreak of monkeypox. This patient did not report recent sexual contact, did not have evidence of genital lesions…,” the researchers said.

Close, nonsexual interaction with several unknown people at a crowded outdoor event was the individual's major risk factor. According to the report, his instance demonstrates the possibility for epidemic spread during such gatherings, which may have consequences for epidemic control. The absence of both sexual exposure and anogenital involvement suggests that the mechanism of transmission may be linked to clinical symptoms; fomites (hotel bedding and linens, high-touch locations in public settings) may be alternate means of transmission.

According to senior health experts here, the CDC study brings up the possibility of previously unknown forms of transmission and highlights the need to learn more about the mechanism by which monkeypox might spread. The new discoveries have consequences for attempts to reduce monkeypox.

The person who tested positive for monkeypox without a history of sexual activity was a 21-year-old young man who had attended a major packed outdoor event in the UK and had gotten near to others and danced for a few hours. The event was not a rave, and it was not attended primarily or exclusively by gay or bisexual people. According to the researchers, the patient has had no close relationships since his return.

Source: Telangana Today