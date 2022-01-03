Indian Mason in UAE Wins 20 Crore Lottery

A 25-year-old Indian farmer-turned-mason from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) won a lottery worth 10 million Dirham, Rs 20,23,90,155 in the 57th weekly live Mahzooz draw. Thinakar, a mason in Fujairah, won the draw after matching five of the five winning numbers (1, 33, 40, 45, 46) during a live draw. Thinakar relocated to the UAE two years ago, using money borrowed from friends to pay off his family's debts.

"I have been watching my roommates participate for months and decided it was about time I participated as well. The graces of my late grandparents have handed me this money as a lifeline to save my family " said Thinakar. He plans to utilise some of his money to help improve the facilities at his village's school. Six winners shared the second-tier prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,02,43,780), taking home Dirham 166,666 (Rs 33,72,225) each in the 57th Mahzooz Grand Draw. The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on Saturday, January 1st, at 9 p.m. (UAE time). Participants can enter by enrolling on the app and website.